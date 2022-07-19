Audacy’s Newest Alternative RVP Is Selected

Audacy Corp. has tapped a Regional Vice President for Alternative who will now oversee its “ALT”-branded modern rock stations in Las Vegas, Kansas City, Richmond and Orlando.

Getting the role is Ross Mahoney, putting him in the driver’s seat at KXTE-FM 107.5; KRBZ-FM 96.5; WQMP-FM 101.9; and WRXL-FM 102.1, respectively.

“Ross is a passionate, thoughtful and strategic programmer who understands the current landscape and is eager to jump in and make a positive impact,” said Kevin Weatherly, the recently appointed Alternative Format Vice President for Audacy. “We can’t wait for him to get started.”

Weatherly’s presence at Audacy is likely a key reason for Mahoney’s return to Audacy. He had exited the company in September 2020.

Until then, he had been Brand Manager for “ALT 107.5” in Las Vegas. Earlier career stops include WRMR in Wilmington, N.C., and the now-defunct WPBZ “103.1 The Buzz” in West Palm Beach, where he started his radio career as an intern and rose to Assistant Program Director, Music Director and Afternoon Drive Host.

Mahoney commented, “I’m very excited to return to Audacy and join the incredibly talented team of alternative leadership. I’d like to thank Jeff Sottolano, Dave Richards, Kevin Weatherly and Dan Kearney for this tremendous opportunity. This feels like a homecoming for me and I am thrilled to get started in this next chapter.”