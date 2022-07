Indeed has jumped back into the top slot of the latest Media Monitors weekly report. The jobs site dominated the list for most of the first half of 2022.

Indeed rose from number six to number one on the list, airing 59,105 spots during the latest reporting period. Upside was a close second logging 58,477 spots.

Rounding out the top five The Home Depot 45,720, DuckDuck Go 38,174, and Mattress Firm 37,939.