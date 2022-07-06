Beasley Honored In New Jersey

Beasley Media Group is being honored by State Theatre New Jersey as part of the theater’s Next Stage Campaign. “Beasley Media Group Green Room” commemorates Beasley Media Group’s commitment to the arts community and longtime support of State Theatre New Jersey.

“We are honored and thrilled with the naming of the Beasley Media Group Green Room in the historic and beautiful State Theatre New Jersey,” said Dan Finn, SVP/MM. “Congratulations to the State Theatre on the success of the Next Campaign and for celebrating the recent milestone of 100 years of live entertainment.”

“We are delighted to honor our partnership with Beasley Media Group with this Green Room naming,” said Sarah Chaplin, State Theatre New Jersey President & CEO. “The Beasley Media Group Green Room will serve as the theater’s premiere backstage lounge for artists and performers for many years to come.”

State Theatre New Jersey is currently celebrating its 100th Anniversary Season.