KOKE Celebrates In Austin

KOKE-FM in Austin will mark its 10th anniversary with a live broadcast from the legendary Austin dancehall the “Broken Spoke”. The show will be reflecting on memorable experiences and honor the loyal listeners and talented artists that have helped shape KOKE over the past ten years.

Morning radio host Bob Cole, Operations Director and on-air personality Eric Raines and syndicated entertainment reporter Jimmy Carter will broadcast live from 3pm-7pm.

“Our goal was to embrace a part of the local music scene that wasn’t being served,” said Raines. “It was for the veterans in the Texas/Red Dirt/Americana scene that didn’t have a home on the radio in the Austin and Central Texas market. And it was for the new artists and bands that needed someone to give them the start they needed. I liken it to the days when a band would show up to their local radio station with a song and a dream and a DJ would give them a chance.”