Hubbard Gives Reeb Another Cluster

Trip Reeb, VP/MM in Phoenix is adding Seattle to his Hubbard management duties. Reeb is replacing the exiting VP/Market Manager, Wheeler Morris, who announced that he has accepted a position with Townsquare Media as their Market President for Fort Collins, CO.

“Hubbard Radio is so fortunate to have Trip Reeb in our leadership ranks,” said Ginny Morris, CEO. “He has raised his hand for this assignment in the past and now is the right time to take him up on his willingness to share his unique and varied talents with not one Hubbard market but two. Trip has built a solid team in Phoenix and that gives us every confidence that the great success that team is having there will continue as Trip quickly adds his knowledge and talents to our Seattle market to build on the momentum that the Seattle team has been building in recent years.“

“We have such amazing properties in Seattle, this is going to be a real treat for me,” said Reeb. “I love the stations, and the people there who I already know.”