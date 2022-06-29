Trey Morgan In Philly

Trey Morgan has joined BIG 98.1 (WOGL-FM) in Philadelphia. Morgan brings his experience in five of the ten biggest radio markets to afternoon drive starting July First.

“I’m thrilled to join BIG 98.1 and the Audacy Philadelphia team,” said Morgan. “Merging my passion for all genres of music with my experience in CHR, alternative, rock, rhythm, hot AC and even country, BIG 98.1 is the next natural step.”

The station’s on-air lineup will also feature Sybil Summers in its midday time slot from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. ET and Renee Taylor from 7:00 p.m. to 12:00 a.m. ET. “The Coop Show” featuring Sean “Coop” Tabler will continue to air in morning drive.

“We’re pleased to introduce BIG 98.1’s inaugural full weekday lineup to our fans and round out the programming slate for this new local favorite,” said David Yadgaroff, SVP/MM Audacy Philadelphia. “Trey’s big-market experience will anchor our listeners’ afternoons, while the addition of Sybil and Renee’s shows will complement our live and local programming.”