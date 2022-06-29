Clown Parade Premiere

“Stepmom Presents: The Husband Hunt” is the first episode of Clown Parade. Each month, the show will feature four episodes by a different up-and-coming comedic talent, hosted by an original character of their own creation.

In the series premiere, comedian, actress, and writer Greta Titelman takes the podcast stage with – “A raunchy and hilarious step-by-step guide to getting the life of your dreams the way stepmom wants you to do it.”

“Clown Parade: An Anthological Character Piece Carefully Curated by Las Culturistas”, is the latest collaboration from iHeartMedia and Will Ferrell’s Big Money Players Network.