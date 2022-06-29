Trans Experience Podcast

“Beauty Translated” is the first podcast in iHeartMedia’s NextUp Initiative. The new lineup features voices from all backgrounds, including members of historically underrepresented groups.

“Beauty Translated,” is hosted by Carmen Laurent, and focuses on the transgender community in the South and touches on their experiences with coming out, launching careers, and family life.

“As a transgender woman, it’s very important to me that my community’s stories are shared,” said Laurent. “The NextUp Initiative has given me the tools and platform to do just that, and it’s been so inspiring to learn from industry-leading experts in the podcasting world to create a show that really amplifies our voices.”

“We’re thrilled to see the results of the hard work and passion that each and every creator put into their podcast,” said Anna Hossnieh, Co-Founder of NextUp and Managing Executive Producer for iHeartPodcasts. “Each show tells a different story around an incredibly important, but often overlooked issue, and the creativity we’ve seen here is just astounding. This is really just the beginning of what these creators will do.”