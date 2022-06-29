Williams Sisters Story On Stitcher

“All-American: Venus & Serena” leads off the second season of Stitchers sports documentary series. The ten-episode season is produced by Stitcher’s Witness Docs unit.

On “All-American: Venus & Serena”, host Cecil Harris, a veteran sports reporter who has covered the Williams sisters for nearly their entire careers, revisits the jaw-dropping moments that have defined their time in the spotlight, through interviews with retired tennis players, fans, journalists, and their former coach, Rick Macci.

“A father’s crazy dream of having his two phenomenal Black daughters revolutionize an overwhelmingly white sport is the most amazing sports story ever,” said Harris. ”I’m proud to tell that story.”