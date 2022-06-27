Kristi Lee Honored In Indiana.

Bob & Tom Show co-host and news director Kristi Lee will be inducted into the Indiana Broadcast Pioneers Hall of Fame Class of 2022. Lee is one of six Hoosier broadcasting icons to be inducted into the Hall of Fame in October.

“I am humbled and honored to be included amongst these prestigious honorees,” said Lee. “As a life-long Hoosier, I have been lucky enough to spend my entire career in my home state. I cannot imagine a more meaningful award.”

“The 2022 Hall of Fame Class is comprised of well-known broadcasters who pushed the boundaries of innovation and made the Indiana communities they served better, more informed places to live, said Dave Arland, Executive Director, Indiana Broadcasters Association. “For decades, our newest group of Hall of Famers have provided critical eyes, ears, and voices for listeners and viewers in Indiana and beyond.”