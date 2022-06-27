New Morning Show Host In Toledo

Marco Nation has joined K100 (WKKO-FM) Toledo for The Marco Nation Morning Show, with co-host Lyn Cayse. Nation joins the Cumulus station from Saga Communication’s Milwaukee radio group.

“Marco brings deep experience as a popular Morning Show Host to K100, and is high energy, very creative and has a great work ethic,” said Dana DiModica, VP/MM, Cumulus Toledo/Monroe. “He is the perfect fit to join us at Cumulus Toledo, and we think K100 listeners will love Marco’s pairing with his new radio partner, veteran Lyn Cayse. We are beyond excited to have him here!”

“I’m very excited to join this amazing team in Toledo. I can’t wait to wake up the Glass City with a fresh new style of morning show with Lyn,” said Nation. “I’ve already met so many great people in this wonderful city and I look forward to meeting even more.”