Podcast On Latinx Experience

The latest Colorado Public Radio Podcast ¿Quién Are We?, which focuses on “what it means to be Latinx, Latino, Hispanic, Chicana — or however you identify.” CPR’s May Ortega will host the program that will feature stories about the wide-ranging identities and experiences of members of Latino community.

“This podcast is helping to fill a void in discussing the Latinx experience that I have always hungered for,” said Ortega. “It gets personal in a different way; we’re celebrating the everyday things that tend to be overlooked, but matter a lot.”

“In 2021, we at CPR began discussing how public radio might better serve and connect with Latino audiences,” said Andrew Villegas, Editor. “We hosted wide-ranging conversations with young listeners and a recurring theme emerged: People wanted to hear about the lives and passions of Latinos, rather than clichéd stories about how we overcome adversity.”