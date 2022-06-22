WNXP Nashville Hires Justin Barney

Nashville’s Music Experience 91.ONE WNXP has hired Justin Barney as Assistant Program Director. Barney joins the public radio station from Radio Milwaukee 88.9 WYMS where he was Music Director.

“This is a dream scenario,” said Jason Moon Wilkins, PD. “To have someone so passionate about public radio with such an accomplished skillset will help our station move forward with the mission to serve this community and its amazing music scene.”

“I believe in WNXP’s mission and team. I believe in connecting a community through music and stories. I’m a storyteller and I love music,” said Barney. “WNXP has already done incredible work highlighting music and artists that aren’t getting the attention they deserve. The station is setting the standard of blending music journalism with innovative radio. I can’t wait to be a part of it.”

In addition to his APD duties, Barney will be a daily on-air presence for WNXP and a key editorial voice in the station’s ongoing focus on music journalism.