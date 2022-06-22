Idaho Host Special Remembrance

Tara Moss co-host of the ‘Brad and Tara Morning Show’ on Z103 KFTZ-FM in Idaho Falls died unexpectedly in the summer of 2020. Her family has found a unique way to remember her.

The family has dedicated a special bench in her honor on the Idaho Falls Greenbelt across from the Eastern Idaho Visitors Center. The Bench looks like the water tower in town that her dad submitted the winning design for in 1971. Moss also had the tower tattooed on her forearm.

Tara Moss was on KFTZ for nearly 20 years. Local 8 News in Idaho Falls has a great story on the dedication of the bench.