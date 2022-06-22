CSS Hires Michael Mayer

The Center for Sales Strategy has hired Michael Mayer as a Senior Consultant. Mayer most recently served as the Managing Partner for Summit 365 Advisors, and prior to that, he was the SVP of Advertising & Operations at The Denver Post.

“I’m excited to bring my experience and expertise in the media space to help serve our clients and most importantly, help them improve sales performance,” said Mayer.

The Center for Sales Strategy is an international firm focused on sales acceleration, sales enablement, and sales talent selection and development.