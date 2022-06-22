VirtualJock In Salt Lake City

KUDD in Salt Lake City has signed on with VirtualJock.com. The CHR/Pop station will have Corinna handling middays for the on the Broadway Media station.

“The fact that we can have such amazing talent personalized for our station, it was a no-brainer,” said Jonathan Watkins, PD. “This latest signing in SLC takes us to 75 radio stations coast to coast,” added Jason Kidd, founder and CEO, VirtualJock. “Thanks to Broadway Media for all the love!”

The company offers 85 full-time in-house voice talent pros offering high quality and fully produced audio programs and imaging.