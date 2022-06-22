Podcast Hosted By NFTs

“Prop Culture” is a first-of-its-kind podcast hosted by iHeartMedia’s Non-Fun Squad NFTs. Top comedians and celebrities appear on the podcasts, and the voices for the NFTs are provided by the show writers.

“We’re excited to introduce ‘Prop Culture’ at Cannes, pioneering the first-ever podcast series voiced by NFTs,” said Conal Byrne, President of the iHeartMedia Digital Audio Group. “The metaverse is pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in the audio and podcasting space, and we’re thrilled to be on the forefront of this new frontier.”

“Prop Culture” was launched at Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity during a panel discussion hosted by iHeartMedia and Vatom that focused on NFTs, metaverse and media.