New Comedic Talent Podcast

“Clown Parade: An Anthological Character Piece Carefully Curated by Las Culturistas”, is the latest collaboration from iHeartMedia and Will Ferrell’s Big Money Players Network. Each month, the show will feature four episodes by a different up-and-coming comedic talent, hosted by an original character of their own creation.

“I’m really thrilled to have had a chance to help promote these innovative comedy voices through the launch of Clown Parade,” said Will Ferrell. “I can’t thank Matt and Bowen enough for seeing something in me that I didn’t see in myself; that I have inner strength much like a Helen Reddy album. Thank you for this opportunity, guys, I will never be able to repay you.”

“Clown Parade” will be available on iHeartRadio and all major podcast platforms June 29, 2022.