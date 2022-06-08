Costa Media Buys DC Metro Area Station

Costa Media Boston has acquired WFAX 100.7 FM / 1220 AM that covers the Washington DC metro area. La Pantera will feature regional Mexican music along with Latin Pop and Latin Urban.

“Our mission is too super-serve the Latino communities in Washington DC, Delaware, Maryland, and Virginia by introducing a new format that combines Regional Mexican Music with a mix of Latin Pop and Latin Urban,” said José M Villafañe, Managing Partner and Founder of Costa Media LLC. “We launched our first station in Boston, on August 1st, 2021, and now we expand into the D.C. DMA. We see an opportunity to create and forge partnerships in the local market to super-serve the DMV local Latinx and bilingual community through our format, La Pantera.”

“Radio audiences have become more diverse in the U.S., and we aim to entertain and inform as many as possible through our premium content. We believe in the power of the community through radio and it’s where we want to focus, working with our local community leaders, politicians, and business owners,” said Gerardo López, Partner and President of Programming.”

The same family had owned the station since 1948. WFAX carried a religious format through brokered programming.