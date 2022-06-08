Donation Drive For BFoA

The Adams Radio Group has launched a voluntary employee donation drive to help create awareness and raise funds for the Broadcasters Foundation of America. The plan allows all Adams Radio Group employees the opportunity to set up automatic payroll deductions, in any amount, as donations to the BFoA.

“When I learned that the sole mission of the Broadcasters Foundation is to provide financial assistance to our colleagues who, through no fault of their own, are in desperate need, I knew we had to get involved,” said Ron Stone, President of Adams Media Group and President / Executive Director of the Independent Broadcasters Association. “These broadcasters are our colleagues. I would ask every radio group to consider helping the only charity that is dedicated solely to helping our colleagues.”

“We’re very grateful to Ron for launching a voluntary employee donation drive to benefit the mission of the Broadcasters Foundation. With help from broadcasters like Ron, we can continue to provide aid to those in our industry who need it most,” said Jim Thompson, Co-President of the Broadcasters Foundation.

Since its inception 70 years ago, the Broadcasters Foundation of America has distributed millions of dollars in aid to broadcasters who have lost their livelihood through a catastrophic event, debilitating disease, or unforeseen tragedy.