BMI Honors Joe D’Angelo

BMI has presented the BMI Ambassador Award to Joe D’Angelo. D’Angelo has played a critical role in the success of a variety of BMI events and initiative.

“It is only fitting to recognize Joe with the BMI Ambassador Award during the Key West Songwriter Festival alongside his broadcast peers, songwriters, and past honoree Storme Warren,” said Mason Hunter, AVP, Creative, Nashville. “Joe and HD Radio have been supporting BMI songwriters through broadcast initiatives and events all over the country for nearly 15 years and his dedication to songwriters is unwavering.”

D’Angelo is SVP Global Radio and Digital Audio for Xperi, responsible for the global broadcast radio business and product development.

(L to R: BMI’s Clay Bradley, Bruce Esworthy, Sirius XM The Highway’s Storme Warren, HD Radio’s Joe D’Angelo, BMI’s Mason Hunter, and Dan Spears)