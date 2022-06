Miguel Perez has joined NPR’s World Cafe music program produced by WXPN, Philadelphia. Perez joins from KERA in Dallas where he was an Arts Reporter and Digital Producer.

He is featured regularly on NPR’s All Things Considered, where he reviews new music releases. Perez has also interned for All Things Considered in Washington, DC and The Dallas Morning News.

Launched in 1991, World Cafe is distributed by NPR to more than 280 US radio stations.