KCBS Adds Veteran News Anchor

KCBS All News (KCBS-AM) in San Francisco has hired Bret Burkhart as a News Anchor. Burkhart spent the last 23 years with KGO Radio in San Francisco.

“We are incredibly fortunate that Bret is continuing his already illustrious career as an anchor for his hometown KCBS,” said Stacey Kauffman, SVP/MM, Audacy San Francisco. “He brings to KCBS a comprehensive and complex skill set that we will all benefit from. Bret knows politics, the Bay Area, what makes a good story and how to tell it, and we look forward to welcoming him aboard.”

“KCBS is the gold standard for news around the Bay Area and beyond and I feel so fortunate to be joining an amazing group of broadcasters and storytellers,” said Burkhart.

Burkhart has numerous Edward R. Murrow Awards in his trophy case and has been named the Associated Press “Reporter of the Year” eight times.