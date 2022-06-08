Sports Spectrum Signs Jade McCarthy

ESPN alum Jade McCarthy has joined the Sports Spectrum Podcast Network. Her program, “Transformed with Jade McCarthy” launches June 9.

“It’s a blessing to bridge my career covering sports with my faith walk,” said McCarthy. “I’m thrilled to join Sports Spectrum and dive into conversations with athletes and others in the sports world to learn how their faith shapes and impacts their lives.”

In addition to launching and hosting her new podcast, McCarthy will also contribute content for Sports Spectrum’s website SportsSpectrum.com, Sports Spectrum’s quarterly magazine and the Sports Spectrum Podcast.

“I’m so excited to officially welcome Jade to the Sports Spectrum family,” said Jason Romano, Director of Media. “She is so talented and I’m really looking forward to watching her help tell the important stories of sports intersecting with faith.”