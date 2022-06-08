A Peabody For NBC

“Southlake” has won a Peabody Award. The Award in the Podcast/Radio category is for the nine-episode NBC program that shined a light on race and “critical race Theory”.

The Peabody announcement reads- “In Southlake, a northwest Dallas suburb where a 2018 video of white high school students chanting the N-word went viral, the uproar and reckoning the controversy stirred would have put the mostly white enclave on a more inclusive path were it not for the way a school board election allowed the incident and its fallout to become a lightning rod for debate about race and “critical race theory.” In this podcast, NBC reporters Mike Hixenbaugh and Antonia Hylton take listeners through the sordid four-year history of a local story that has national implications for us all.”

The “Southlake” story can be found HERE.