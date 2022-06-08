Does The Music Fit?

The next installment of Country Radio Seminar webinar series is titled “If The Song Fits, Play it!” The music and song-focused, June episode of CRS360 is Part II of a follow-up to the research project originally presented at CRS 2022 in February by NuVoodoo.

The panel will feature Carolyn Gilbert and Leigh Jacobs of Nuvoodoo and Clay Hunnicutt as moderator The webinar seeks to shed light on whether listeners think the songs should be played on Country radio or included in a Country playlist.

“NuVoodoo has prepared an important and comprehensive look into what songs fit for Country radio or are more suited to a playlist,” said CRS Executive Director RJ Curtis. “We touched on this at CRS in February, and Clay Hunnicutt, Carolyn Gilbert, and Leigh Jacobs return with a deeper dive that programmers will eat up. This session is a must if you care about playing the right music. If you don’t care about playing the right music, well… good luck with that.”

Registration for the June 15th webinar can be found HERE.