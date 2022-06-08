Cumulus Hires Former TED Executive

Cumulus has hired former TED Conferences Executive Lisa Waks as Senior Vice President, Digital Partnerships and Business Development. Waks will lead Cumulus Podcast Network’s acquisition strategy and content development. She replaces Kelli Hurley, who left the company.

Waks reports to Suzanne Grimes, President, Westwood One and EVP, Corporate Marketing, Cumulus Media, who oversees the Cumulus Podcast Network.

Before joining Cumulus Media, Waks was Head of Global Media Partnerships, Strategy, and Operations for TED Conferences, where she launched the TED Audio Collective.

She previously spent nearly 15 years with Scripps Network Interactive (now part of Warner Bros. Discovery). Waks began her career at Condé Nast with the inception of their web properties.

“Lisa is a trailblazer who has spent years creating new businesses, building new revenue streams, and forging successful and enduring partnerships,” said Grimes. “We are excited for her to bring this fire and focus to Cumulus to help us continue to expand the Cumulus Podcast Network with innovative, interesting, and unique content that is craved by listeners and partners alike.”

“I am thrilled to begin the next chapter in my career with such a long-standing and prestigious organization. Cumulus is best-in-class, leading the audio industry with a wide range of voices and premium content,” added Waks. “I believe in the power of the spoken word, and through smart collaborations we will successfully deepen connections and community.”