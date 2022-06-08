Triton Digital Makes Four Promotions

Triton Digital has promoted Stephanie Donovan to Global Head of Revenue, Alex Fournier to CTO, Benjamin Masse to Chief Product Officer, and Molly Glover Gallatin to SVP of Marketing and Jelli Customer Experience.

“At Triton Digital, it’s our mission to provide innovative technology and services that power the continuously evolving global audio landscape,” said John Rosso, President and CEO, Triton Digital. “These recent promotions within our executive team are key to maintaining innovation and operational excellence within our best-in-class audio streaming, podcasting, audience measurement, and advertising technology. Complemented by the integration of the Jelli team and technology, we are the industry’s most comprehensive suite of audio solutions.”

From the Triton Press Release…

Stephanie Donovan is a recognized leader in the audio industry and a long-standing member of Triton Digital’s leadership team. In her previous role as SVP of Publisher Development, Donovan contributed to expanding Triton Digital’s client partnerships in North America while also advocating for digital audio’s role in advertisers’ marketing mix. As Global Head of Revenue, Donovan will lead programmatic audio strategies and publisher development expansion within and beyond the 80+ countries Triton Digital currently serves.

Alex Fournier has extensive experience leading technology and operations and has played an integral role in driving Triton Digital’s growth and performance. As Chief Technology Officer, Fournier will be responsible for leading the company’s technology roadmap and increasing its ability to meet evolving client expectations, specifically in regard to security, privacy, availability, and performance.

As a part of Triton Digital’s integration with Jelli, Molly Glover Gallatin has been appointed SVP of Marketing and Jelli Customer Experience. Previously, Molly was the SVP of Marketing and Customer Experience for Jelli and led its marketing initiatives. As SVP of Marketing and Jelli Customer Experience, Glover Gallatin will oversee all marketing and communications activities for Triton Digital. In addition, she will continue to lead customer experience for Jelli products.

Benjamin Masse has a proven track record of establishing synergies between business stakeholders, clients, and software development teams as Triton Digital’s Managing Director of Market Development and Strategy. As Chief Product Officer, Masse will lead product strategy and operations to ensure Triton Digital remains adaptive in the evolving audio marketplace. Masse will also play an integral role in integrating Jelli’s platform technology for the radio advertising market into Triton Digital’s suite of advertising technologies.