MPR Receives Huge Anonymous Donation

Minnesota Public Radio has received a cash gift of $56 million, the largest in the organization’s 55-year history, from an anonymous donor. In keeping with the donor’s explicit intent for this contribution, the funds will be used exclusively to serve “YourClassical” audiences and provide technological support for new media transmission.

“This extraordinary gift will have a transformative impact on the future of Minnesota Public Radio and the communities we serve,” said Jean Taylor, APMG President and CEO. “It will enable us to deepen and broaden our relevance with a growing audience by delivering compelling content, creating meaningful listening experiences and advancing MPR’s digital capabilities and infrastructure. Through the generosity and support of this donor – and so many others – we will continue to fulfill our public service mission.”

MPR will establish a separate permanent endowment to ensure stewardship of the substantial contribution, to best serve the donor’s designated purpose.