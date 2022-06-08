The 107.9 Frequency is Back in Sacramento

After 5 years off the air, and several weeks of stunting, iHeartMedia Sacramento has launched KISS 107.9, The Best Variety From The ‘90s and 2000s. iHeart picked up the 50,000 watt signal, formerly known as KDND and owned by Entercom, in an FCC auction last year.

According to a press release the station will play pop, rock and rhythm of the ‘90s and 2000s, including artists like Lady Gaga, 2Pac, Black Eyed Peas, Fun., The Weeknd, Eminem, P!nk, Usher, Coldplay, Britney Spears, No Doubt, Rihanna, Katy Perry, Maroon 5, and many more. all week long and others. Plus, the station will have commercial free weekends and this weekday air talent line-up:

Chino 6-10 a.m.

Wendy Wild 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Strawberry & Lizette 3 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Frankie V 7 p.m. – Midnight

During its merger with CBS Radio, Entercom submitted a public filing voluntarily turning in the KDND license. At the time, The FCC was planning to hold a license renewal hearing for KDND regarding the “Hold You Wee For a Wii” contest the station held in 2007. Contestant Jennifer Strange died after the contest and it was determined she died from water intoxication.

“It’s been such an honor to help build, launch, and now lead Sacramento’s New KISS 107.9,” said Eric Rosado, KISS 107.9 Program Director. “A brand just like Northern California that is different, inclusive, a total vibe, and looks and sounds like Sacramento. We’ve seen it the past few years that the strength of the ‘90s/2000s nostalgia is alive and well from music to fashion, so this will be a very fun station! Also, this Northern Cali product is extremely excited to be back home to familiar territory.”

“The music and the artists from the ‘90s and the ‘00s are iconic, while the inherent diversity in both aligns perfectly with Sacramento’s demographic makeup,” said Sara McClure, Market President of iHeartMedia Sacramento. “And that’s why we are so excited to launch the new KISS 107.9 — It’ll rekindle the fun and great memories of the music that has meant so much to Sacramento listeners!”