New Engineer For Stephens

Stephens Media Group has named Tommy Gray National Director of Engineering. Gray will be based at the company’s Tulsa headquarters. Gray joins Stephens from his own engineering firm in northern Louisiana.

“We’re excited to have Tommy on board,” said SVP of Programming Bob Thornton. “His expertise not only in RF, but in information technology, coding and all aspects of the broadcast change will provide a great foundation as he leads our companies growth in those areas.”

“I am very excited about coming on board as National Director of Engineering with such a great company as SMG. Looking forward to great things in the future!” exclaimed Gray.