Tim Hartlage Back With Salem

Tim Hartlage is rejoining Salem’s Nashville cluster as General Sales Manager. The former GM of Salem’s Louisville stations left the company in 2015 to help with a Louisville church and ministry.

“Leaving Salem in 2015 to plant a much-needed ministry in Louisville southwest area was one of the toughest decisions I ever made. Returning to Salem and joining the Nashville team was one of the easiest,” said Hartlage. “Salem Nashville is in an incredibly vibrant market with a great reputation. It’s great to be a part of the Salem family again. It feels like a homecoming.”

“I have known and respected Tim for years and we have remained in touch. When he reached out to say he was considering a move, I became really excited,” said Kevin Anderson, GM. “I know Tim’s drive and I know his heart. He is a perfect fit for us in Nashville.”