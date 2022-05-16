State Of Audio E-Book Release

The second edition of “State of Audio, The disruptors: The Listeners, Advertisers and Creators Revolutionizing Audio” has been released by Audacy. The e-book details key insights on the rapid rise of audio as a must have media for marketers.

Some of the key metrics in the guide include:

-Audio revenue outpaced video in 2021

-Audio Usage has eclipsed TV including CATV

-99% of US Adults reporting using audio monthly

-TSL on AM/FM streaming and podcasts has increased significantly

“Audio is a trusted companion to hundreds of millions of listeners and more than any other medium, the best way creators across the glob connect with their audiences authentically and intimately at scale,” said Paul Suchman, Chief Marketing Officer, Audacy.

You can Download the E-Book Here.