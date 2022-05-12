Pandora Prom Season Celebration

Pandora has unveiled Prom Night, with 28 new stations. The largest suite of stations to date capture songs from the classes of 1995 through 2022.

“No matter how long ago you went to your prom, all it takes to bring you right back to that special moment is a song,” said Kevin Stapleford, VP Content and Programming. “Each of these stations was carefully researched by our curators who unearthed the biggest songs of prom season for every year since 1995 to create the ultimate throwback prom celebration for each class.”

The suite of stations journey through twenty-eight years of graduating classes. Each station is a time capsule of the hottest hits gracing high school dance floors across the nation. Prom Night features the top tracks of 1995-2022 on all tiers of its streaming service, including its free tier.