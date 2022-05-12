K-Hits Host Calling It Quits

After a 51-year radio career, Tim Tyler, Morning Host at Tucson’s K-Hit 107.5 (KHYT-FM), is retiring. Tyler’s final show is scheduled for May 27th and a talent search is currently underway for a new host at the Cumulus station.

“All I wanted to do was be on the radio and play Rock ‘n’ Roll records, specifically, the Beatles. Of course, the only station in my little Southern California town played Country music so I ended up doing Country radio for the first 14 years of my career,” said Tyler. “I finally got to play my first Beatles record in 1985 when I joined KLPX-FM.”

Tyler has been a fixture on KHYT, a Classic Hits station, since 2003. He started in radio in 1971 while still in high school. He has also been heard on Tucson’s 96.1 KLPX-FM.

“I grew up listening to Tim Tyler on Tucson radio. It was an honor and pleasure to be able to work with him for almost 19 years. Tim was always a ‘True Pro’, and I will miss having him on the team,” said Ken Kowalcek, VP/MM, Cumulus Tucson. “We thank him for his many contributions to KHYT-FM and to the Tucson community and wish him all the best in his retirement.”

And what are Tyler’s plans when he steps away from the mic? “After getting up in the dark for the last almost 30 years, I can sleep till the sun comes up now. It won’t take too long to get used to that.”