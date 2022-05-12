The Power Of Connect And Tech

Season two of ‘Force Multiplier’ podcast is back focusing on the power of connection and technology. iHeartRadio and Salesforce.org have teamed up for the podcast that addresses the impact of working together using technology to address the most pertinent world issues.

Host Baratunde Thurston talks with leaders from across the public, private, education and nonprofit world who are forging partnerships to tackle some of the toughest challenges facing us today. The six-episode season will be split into three themes, each getting two episodes to explore the topic.

The first two episodes will focus on “Climate Action” and feature informative roundtable discussions and interviews with leading activists. Later in the season, the show will cover “Education Access” and “Global Health” as the highlighted themes.