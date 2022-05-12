Celebration Of Women In Country Music

Audacy hosted its inaugural ‘Leading Ladies’ as part of a partnership with Hard Rock International and Seminole Gaming. A portion of the proceeds from the all-female country music event benefitted DoSomething.org .

“We’re thrilled to celebrate this next chapter of our partnership with Hard Rock International and spotlight the talented women in country music at our inaugural ‘Leading Ladies,’” said Michael Martin, SVP Programming and Music Initiatives, Audacy. “We’re equally as proud to stand alongside DoSomething.org and leverage our voice to encourage young people to use theirs for cultural issues important to them.”

The event featured performances from Carly Pearce, Gabby Barrett, Lainey Wilson, Lauren Alaina, Morgan Wade, Tenille Arts and Priscilla Block.