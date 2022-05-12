Weatherly Returns To KROQ

Kevin Weatherly is back as Senior Vice President of Programming for KROQ-FM in Los Angeles. Weatherly will also serve as Format Vice President for Audacy’s portfolio of alternative stations across the country.

“We’re so excited to welcome Kevin back to KROQ to oversee the iconic brand he was instrumental in building,” said Jeff Federman, Regional President and Market Manager, Audacy Southern California. “KROQ is a pillar in the SoCal community and not many people understand the bond between this station and its fans like Kevin. We look forward to him returning and evolving the brand even further.”

“KROQ is one of the most recognizable and iconic brands in all of radio,” said Weatherly. “I’ve had the privilege of spending the majority of my career programming KROQ and I’m energized and ready for the next chapter. We have a lot of work ahead of us to return KROQ to its rightful position in the hearts and minds of longtime listeners and partners, and I can’t wait to get started.”

Weatherly rejoins the company June 6 after serving as the head of North American programming for Spotify. Spotify recently shutdown their radio stations.