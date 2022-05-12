New Line-Up At The Blitz

101.5 The Blitz in SW Washington State debuts a new lineup May 16th. Marconi and Eddie Barella will headline with “Mood Killers” mornings and Porkchop will anchor afternoons.

Marconi is best known from KUFO and KNRK in Portland, OR. Eddie Barella most recently hosted a show on Westwood One’s Rock 2.0 national format and worked at KBPI in Denver, CO. Porkchop hosted nights, then afternoons and mornings at KUFO.

“Since our debut in December, I’ve had so many listeners compare us to KUFO when they were Rock. I figured why not get KUFO jocks on The Blitz,” said John Paul, GM/PD. “I’m so excited to bring Marconi and Porkchop back to Rock Radio in the Northwest.”

“John Paul agreed to hire Mood Killers for The Blitz as long as we were willing to move his kids into their future college dorms and put together all of their IKEA furniture,” joked The Mood Killers.

“When John Paul reached out to me about The Blitz, I was over the moon with excitement,” said Porkchop.