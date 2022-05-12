ERM Welcomes New Comedy Podcast

Exactly Right Media, is adding “Adulting with Michelle Buteau and Jordan Carlos”. The podcast takes a no-holds-barred, fun approach to navigating the rough, tumultuous waters of adulthood.

The hosts strike up conversations with comics, experts, and celebrities to answer listeners’ most complex questions, like: “How much should you pay for a pillow?”, “How should I treat my one-night stand?”, or “Should I get a pet turtle?”

Michelle Buteau is a comedian, actress, host, and writer. Jordan Carlos is a standup comedian, actor, and writer.