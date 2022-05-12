More Brands For Lopez

iHeartMedia Tampa has announced that Jorge Lopez has been named Vice President of Sales for iHeartMedia’s Hispanic brands in Tampa and Jacksonville. Lopez adds the Tampa responsibilities after serving in the same capacity in Jacksonville, where he has been VP of Sales. He brings more than 22 years of Hispanic broadcasting sales and market leadership experience. Lopez currently serves on the First Coast Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and is a Board member of the Jacksonville Mayor’s Hispanic-American Advisory Council.

As Vice President of Sales, a newly expanded role, Lopez will be responsible for leading the company’s Hispanic sales revenue in both the Jacksonville and Tampa markets. He will report to Paul Rogers, iHeart’s Area President for North Florida.

“I am thrilled to welcome Jorge as part of our sales leadership team” said Chris Soechtig, Area President for iHeartMedia in West Central Florida. “Jorge’s winning attitude and track record of success makes him the perfect person to lead our multi-cultural sales effort with a focus on Rumba 106.5 and Accion 1250 & 105.9.”

“I have worked alongside Jorge Lopez for over 6 years now, and I can say that he is a dynamic, savvy, ethical, hard-working leader in the truest sense of the word,” added Hector Marcano, Senior Vice-President for Hispanic Strategy. “He has the ability to do things quickly and motivate others to do the same. We look forward to further milestones in the very near future.”

“I am very grateful for this new role in my career,” said Lopez. “I’ve been with iHeartMedia for more than 6 years and I think it’s great to have this distinguished opportunity where I contribute with my experience and skills to the expansion and growth of the brand. With the continuing growth of the Hispanic population in Florida it is very important that we serve our community with an authentic voice and a compelling product. I am proud to lead our brands in Tampa with Rumba 106.5/102.9 and Accion 105.9/1250am and in Jacksonville on Rumba 106.9 and Accion 930/97.3.”