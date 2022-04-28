Favre Partners With GKB

Packers football fans will be able to hear Hall of Fame Quarterback Brett Favre this NFL season on all three Good Karma Brand stations in the Milwaukee market. GKB owns ESPN Milwaukee (WKTI), Newsradio 620 WTMJ and 101.7 The Truth (WGKB).

“We are excited about our coverage of the team this season, which will include pre-game and post-game shows, expanded hospitality at our Tundra Trio hospitality homes in Green Bay, and the exclusive appearance of Brett Favre on our stations,” said Steve Wexler, VP/MM. “Brett will bring his unique perspective and experience to our programming, and we can’t to hear his takes.”

“It’s going to be one of the most interesting Packer seasons ever, and it’s going to be fun sharing my thoughts with fans on ESPN Milwaukee and the Good Karma Brands stations,” said Favre.

The 30-minute interview segment will air on all three stations during the 2022-2023 season.