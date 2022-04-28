New PD For Community Broadcasters

Tony Bristol has been named Director of Programming for the Community Broadcasters music stations cluster in Orangeburg, Sumter and Florence South Carolina. Bristol comes over to Community Broadcasters from the Beasley Media Group.

“His resumé speaks for itself,” said Bruce Mittman, CEO. “The guy has done it all.” “Tony is a total pro,” added Jim Leven, President. “His industry knowledge and steady hand will be a huge benefit for our South Carolina stations.”

“I’m so excited to be back in action joining the Community Broadcasters teams in South Carolina,” said Bristol. “Huge thanks to Bruce Mittman, Jim Leven, Wayne Mulling and Dave Baker for their southern hospitality and dedication to local radio. I’m trading in my snow blower for some beach chairs if anyone’s interested.”