An ABC Podcast About Books

ABC Audio has launched the trailer for its new literary podcast, “The Book Case,” hosted by ABC News journalist Charlie Gibson and his daughter Kate Gibson. The first episode, posting Monday, May 2, features a conversation with Oprah Winfrey, who discusses the impact of her book club on American readership, her own reading habits and how she makes her picks.

Each week, the father-daughter duo will provide hand-selected recommendations and sit down with a prominent or up-and-coming author, book industry insider or literary influencer. Upcoming guests include popular authors John Irving, Azar Nafisi, Sue Miller, Niall Williams, as well as Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden, who discusses her role as a steward of some of the country’s rarest and most historic books. Each episode will also feature a short audio postcard from an independent bookstore owner about the titles flying off the shelves in their region.

“Kate and I share a passion for books and that sparked Kate’s idea for this podcast. It features two generations and two different viewpoints, but we share a desire to find books we think are worthy of listeners’ time,” says Charlie Gibson. “It’s also a chance to work with my daughter and read lots of books. What could be better than that?”

“During the pandemic, I really missed spending time with my parents. Given how much we love talking about books, this seemed like an amazing way to combine father/daughter quality time with our favorite pastime,” says Kate Gibson. “Plus, I get to read everything I can get my hands on. It feels like I’m living a dream.”

ABC Audio produces “The Book Case” in conjunction with SureCAN TV. Liz Alesse is director and executive producer for ABC Audio.