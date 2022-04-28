iHeart Getting Into More True Crime

Glass Podcasts and iHeartMedia announce the launch of its eight-part true-crime podcast series Betrayal, the story of TV producer Jenifer Faison whose perfect marriage completely shatters when she suddenly discovers that her college sweetheart husband is not the person she thought he was. After seven years of marriage, Faison came home from work one afternoon to find her house searched and her husband arrested for the continued sexual assault of a student.

The series unravels the case of convicted sexual predator and two-time Kell High School ‘Teacher of the Year’ Spencer Herron, who plead guilty to six counts of sexual assault of a former Cobb, Georgia student. Presently serving six concurrent sentences, Herron’s crimes began when the sexual assault victim was in high school. Interviewing the now 21-year-old college student who survived numerous sexual assaults at the hands of her husband, Faison attempts to learn about the man she thought she loved.

In Betrayal, Faison investigates the hidden story behind the story, revealing a dark double life fueled by dozens often sordid and simultaneous affairs with friends, neighbors and strangers, dating back to the week they were married. Throughout the podcast, Jenifer painstakingly pieces together evidence, including texts, photos and letters from prison. She speaks with friends, family and several of the other women Herron was intimately involved with, some of whom she knew personally. Each woman eerily described the same manner of manipulation and gaslighting Spencer deployed to justify his philandering. Faison even speaks to Spencer himself.

“Spence was the last person who I ever would have guessed would have taken advantage of a kid, and I think anybody else who knew him would have said the same thing,” said Faison. “Could it be true that this man I loved was a sexual predator? I realized that afternoon that life as I knew it would never be the same. The future that we planned was gone, and that was the last time I had seen him.”

“Betrayal is the ultimate cautionary tale of what could go wrong with blind faith,” says Nancy Glass, Executive Producer of the series and CEO of Glass Entertainment Group. “Jenifer is just like anyone else; she built a life on love, trust and respect, but she had no idea what was concealed beneath the surface of her immaculate marriage. There were never any clues nor any reason to believe her world could come crashing down. This is the story of a woman living in the aftermath of the worst-possible scenario and her road to healing.”

It’s been an incredible period of growth for Glass Podcasts. Most recently, the division launched the latest chapter of the hit Confronting anthology, Confronting: Columbine, and its breakout modern romance pod, Dating Diaries: Questions and Confessions. The company is set to launch its next true-crime series, Murder in the Mansion, in the coming months.