Apps Launch By GKB Sports Stations

The two newest Good Karma Brands ESPN stations are launching apps. ESPN Los Angeles and ESPN New York apps will offer fans the opportunity to listen to all shows and content with limited recorded commercials.

“It is a priority to invest in our fans and partners, and by creating a one-tap-to-listen app, we are able to deliver shows and content for free to fans across the country,” said Sam Pines, MM/SVP ESPN LA. “The easily accessible content will include all of fans’ favorite ESPN LA voices.”

“We are continuing to invest in our fans and deliver best-in-class content at their convenience,” said Vinny DiMarco, MM ESPN NY. “Whether it’s hearing your favorite 98.7 ESPN host or live games, you’ll be able to listen anytime and anywhere.”