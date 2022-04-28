Philly Rebrand For Audacy

Classic Hits WOGL in Philadelphia has been rebranded Big 98.1. The format remains basically the same including morning drive’s “The Coop show”, hosted by Sean “Coop” Tabler.

“We’re pleased to invigorate this local favorite with the launch of BIG 98.1, while continuing to give listeners a destination for classic hits throughout their day,” said David Yadgaroff, SVP/MM. “Over the years, the station has evolved frequently so it plays classic hits for the largest possible audience. The station remains one of the most listened to in the region and we’re looking forward to making further investments in its growth to continue serving our consumers.”

The station says it will be adding personalities to the rest of the dayparts in the weeks ahead.