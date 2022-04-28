EMF Promotes Ed Lenane

Educational Media Foundation has promoted Ed Lenane to Vice President of Programming Operations. Lenane is a 25-year EMF veteran who has served in a wide variety of roles for the K-LOVE and Air1 radio networks.

“Ed’s broadcast and programming knowledge are critical to our success, and his kindness, deep faith dependability and humility make him a pleasure to work alongside,” said Mandy Young, Group PD.

“Ed was one of the early pioneers that launched the format of Christian hit music on radio,” said Jim Houser, Chief Content Officer. “We’re fortunate to learn from his extensive experience in the industry.”