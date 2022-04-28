Sharpe Returns to Charlotte

Radio One Charlotte’s Hot AC WLNK-FM welcomes the return of PD Neal Sharpe. He was at WLNK-FM for ten years, from 2000- September 2010. For the last 10 years, Sharpe’s been with Saga in Asheville overseeing their 7 station cluster as Operations Manager/PD. Prior to that he was with Magic 107.3 and Fox Sports WFXJ in Jacksonville Florida.

Radio One Charlotte Regional Vice President Marsha Landess stated, “With the launch of Mix 107.9 last April, we knew we needed a strong leader with experience, fun and creative ideas, a commitment to community service and the drive to increase our listener engagement both on air and online. Neal has been living in Charlotte, knows the market, has experience with our team and is the perfect choice to take us to the next level.”

Sharpe added, “I’m excited to return to WLNK and work with the great Radio One Charlotte team that’s just loaded with talent. It’s a special station with an incredible history, that is ready for it’s next chapter of super serving our listeners and advertisers with entertainment, information, and results. A huge thank you to Marsha Landess, Terry Foxx and Radio One for their support and this incredible opportunity.”