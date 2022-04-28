Congrats WBAL

WBAL NewsRadio in Baltimore’s news program “WBAL News Now at 5am” earned first-place honors in the radio Newscast category of the National Headliner Awards this week. The awards program is one of the oldest and largest annual contests recognizing journalistic merit in the communications industry, with nearly 2800 medallions presented to newspaper, radio, television and digital content creators.

WBAL NewsRadio also received National Headliner Award recognition in the Radio Documentary/Public Affairs category for the special “Baltimore’s Battle Against Crime”, produced by reporter Phil Yacuboski.

“WBAL NewsRadio has a rich history of delivering market-leading news coverage for nearly 100 years”, said Dan Joerres, President & General Manger for WBAL NewsRadio, 98 ROCK and WBAL-TV. “We are thrilled to be honored with two National Headliner Awards, which further acknowledges our dedication to keeping our listeners informed and engaged. We look forward to further amplifying this commitment for many years to come.”